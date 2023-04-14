BELMORE – The 2023 Belmore Maple Syrup Festival was held on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 at the Belmore Community Centre, and this year’s event saw the return of an in-person gathering, adding to the success.
A total of 4,876 plates full of yummy pancakes, golden brown sausages, and plenty of fresh and delicious maple syrup were served during the two-day event.
The line-up to get in was long but moved quickly as the 300 volunteers worked together like a well-oiled machine, serving breakfast, coffee, tea, and extra pancakes for those in attendance.
After breakfast, event-goers were treated to an array of vendors who purchased tables for their wares at the community centre, helping to raise more funds for the self-sustaining facility.
In the next room, there was live entertainment, a bar selling drinks, and a place to sit to enjoy the music with friends and family.
South Bruce Coun. Nigel Van Dyk took some time to provide Midwestern Newspapers with a guided tour of the facility and events, expressing his gratitude for all the attendees and volunteers who helped make this year’s event a hit.
MPP Lisa Thompson attended the event on Saturday to present several ‘Remarkable Citizen Awards.’ The nominees were Mac Inglis, Walter Renwick (in memoriam), Jim Renwick, and Bruce Harkness (in memoriam).
The festival started in 1968 after a discussion was held between the four nominees of the Remarkable Citizen Awards when the community centre needed a new roof.
With the help of volunteers, friends, family, and neighbouring communities, they were able to have a new roof put on by the end of that year.
In 1968, a plate of food at the event cost $1.25 for adults and $0.75 for kids. This year, it was $15 per adult but kids ate free.
No matter the price, the event was well attended, with folks driving from all over Ontario to attend. Many families also come to the event as part of a family tradition to welcome spring and the return of the maple sap and support the Belmore Community Centre and its volunteers.