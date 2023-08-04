Area 506 has expanded to encompass a summer-long container village, concert series and country music festival, but the marquee music festival itself is "where our heart is," says organizer Ray Gracewood.
The Area 506 Festival runs Aug. 4 through 6 on Saint John's waterfront and features headliners The Sheepdogs, Billy Talent, The Beaches, Metric and the Sam Roberts Band. Gracewood said it's been an "electric" atmosphere since the lineup has been announced and with last weekend's Boxcar Country Music Festival drawing 5,000 to 6,000 fans, a lot of the logistics work is already in place.
"This is the first year we've done back-to-back festivals," he said, saying that it's made some of the preparation easier.
Gracewood said the success of the event shows the "growth and energy" in Saint John and in the waterfront. For the last two years, Area 506 has also run the Waterfront Container Village, in partnership with Port Saint John, that offers vendors, food, and concerts throughout the summer, which won the Innovator of the Year award at this year's Canadian Tourism Awards.
"Since 2016, when we had our first event, things have obviously grown by leaps and bounds, and I think at the end of the day, the Area 506 Festival has been and always will be where our heart is," he said. "It's the crown jewel and it's the biggest event that we do, but I think it's also the thing that we've invested in personally, that's given us the skillset to extend that."
The Sam Roberts Band is coming off the July 28 release of its single "Afterlife" from the upcoming album The Adventures Of Ben Blank. After a tumultuous three years of the pandemic, Roberts told Brunswick News the band feels "like we've been shot out of a cannon, chomping at the bit to go play anywhere and everywhere.
"The breaking down of the barrier between the people on stage and the people in front of a crowd, it's one of the most gratifying human experiences that you can live through," he said, adding that the chance to play "under a summer sky by the waterfront" is something Canadians find precious after long winters.
Gracewood said the reaction has been positive both for the big headliners as well as New Brunswick acts like Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, the Monoxides, the Austin Eatman Band and more.
"The list goes on and on of great New Brunswick and local-to-Saint-John talent that we're super proud to put on the stage," he said. "For those acts, it's a great opportunity to be on a big stage and open for an act that they may not have a chance to work with, and that's special."
Hilary Ladd, who played on Friday, said she was "really excited" to be on the main stage for the first time and has amassed a six-person band with musicians including Chuck Teed, Ryan Brown, Jason Vautour, Luke Poirier and Jen Nason.
"It's really cool to see a bunch of my friends playing, and people that are playing with me are also playing with their other bands on the bigger stage," she said. "It's just fun to see some of the local musicians being elevated, it's neat."
Ladd presented the stage show Breastmilk & Tears last year at the Imperial Theatre, a "full-blown pop concert experience" that mixed larger-than-life theatricality and vulnerable storytelling concerning the emotions of being a young mother. For Area 506, the idea was to let the songs stand on their own but still bring a little theatricality to the waterfront.
"I have a costume designed for the occasion, by local artist Chavah," she said. "We put a lot of thought into this and decided to do something a little larger than life so it could be eye-catching for the stage."
Festival-goer Julia Chevarie, 46, of Saint John, said she went to Harvest each year until Area 506 started.
"Once we heard that 506 was coming, we decided to stay home and enjoy the festivities in our own home town, she said." She said having everything all in one place is "fantastic."
She's been to all but one year of the festival, but said this year is special as her daughter is performing in Grouvi on Saturday. On top of that, she is looking forward to Billy Talent.
"We just like live music," she said.
Sam Parsons, 35, of Quispamsis, said he loved the Hôtesses de Hilaire set. "It was fun," he said. He'd also been to each year of the festival but one, and said the buzz is better and that he's glad the festival has lasted.
"Honestly, I'm just glad that we have this. I'm just here for a good time," he said.
Olivia Hatt, 14, of Grand Bay, said that this is her second year attending and that she's excited to see the Sheepdogs.
"I just think it's very nice," she said. "It's nice that kids can come too."
The Waterfront Container village will be open to the public during the festival, and the festival is also partnering with the Saint John Newcomers Centre to present the fifth annual International Culture Festival.
After running during the Memorial Cup last year, this year the festival will be held on Water Street from King Street to Duke Street adjacent to the festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with food and craft vendors, a "cultural village" with tents celebrating the various cultural communities in Saint John, and performers including newcomers and Indigenous peoples as part of music, dance and talent showcases.
Lorne Daltrop of the Newcomers Centre called it a "feast for the senses" that celebrates the growing diversity of the city.
"It's changed so much in the last decade and this festival is a tribute to the amount of change this community has gone through," he said.
Friday's Area 506 lineup featured The Sheepdogs, The Blue Stones, Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Hilary Ladd and the Austin Eatman Band. Saturday will involve Billy Talent, The Beaches, Dear Rouge, Crown Lands, The Monoxides, Tooth & the Fang and Grouvi, and Sunday sees Metric, Sam Roberts Band, Ria Mae, Neon Dreams, CIty Natives, Penny Blacks and Pallmer.