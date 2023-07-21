HURON-PERTH – On July 5, during a notice sent out by the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) for an upcoming emergency department closure, Karl Ellis, president and CEO of LWHA, added to the regular notice with current measures the alliance is taking to attempt to mitigate the frequency of the closures.
“We felt it important that we get some extra information in front of our community about the number of things that are happening in our hospitals to avoid it happening in the future,” explained Ellis in a recent interview with the Listowel Banner.
“We’re working extremely hard to ensure that ER closures don’t become the norm or standard within our community and sharing some of this information is hopefully reassuring to our community that there are things going on, that it’s not just a passive approach to these closures.”
“Apologies don’t result in open emergency departments,” stated Ellis.
The Alliance is undertaking a variety of programs and initiatives to address it.
Firstly, it has created a clinical nurse extern program that has resulted in 13 nursing students being hired across the Alliance to work as extra support in their clinical areas. These are students who are working during school break periods and LWHA anticipates being able to hire many of them upon completion of their studies. Next, it has implemented a fundamental change to its laboratory staffing and operating model that has reduced the risk of closures related to laboratory vacancies. Additional steps include taking advantage of temporary summer locum program funding that was extended by the province, which should reduce the risk of physician shift vacancies. As for vacancies, LWHA has recently hired five full-time and two part-time registered nurses (RNs) who will work at the Wingham site.
“This is excellent news and it will take some time to fully orientate and schedule these new staff into our organization,” explained Ellis in the release.
But there are still open positions at the hospitals.
“Those hires… will help us greatly, but again we still do have some vacancies… we currently have 19 vacant nursing positions. That includes part-time and (full-time). And within our emergency department, we have six between the two sites,” said Ellis.
However, this is having an impact on hospital staff, as many are voluntarily working beyond their normal hourly commitment.
“In small hospitals, there is a limited number of staff. And so we have admitted in-patients and sometimes we have to ensure that those patients are cared for and unfortunately it results in the emergency department being closed because it takes a minimum number of nurses to care for the in-patients,” began Ellis.
“What may happen in a large hospital, if you had 20 nurses scheduled in the emergency department and only 15 available, your wait times become longer. Whereas in a small hospital, like Listowel or Wingham, we have two nurses in the emergency department and one physician. Well, if one of those two nurses is sick or unable to work, that creates more of a challenge for us then what you would see in a larger hospital…Larger hospitals are dealing with the same issues but it manifested in a different way.”
However some hospitals are choosing to keep the ER open with one nurse instead of a closure.
“There are some small hospitals that continue to work with one nurse in the emergency department but we just don’t think that that is the ideal staffing model for our emergency departments,” explained Ellis.
“For our volume and even for our demographic of staff… we have a relatively young nursing staff and when you first start out you need to be supported by colleagues and peers and that’s important to us and one of the reasons that we haven’t gone down the agency nurse route.”
Nursing agencies are currently paying a premium and hiring available nurses.
“We have chosen not to hire agencies due to the precarious nature of the arrangements and the demotivation for our staff working alongside an agency staff member making more money,” said Ellis.
To which staff have been “supportive” of this approach.
And a lot of these vacancies are temporary, as between both hospitals 11 per cent of total staff are currently on maternity leave.
“This may be an ongoing challenge. We are trying to get ahead of it but it’s hard to predict, obviously,” explained Ellis.
“This is good news as we have a young staff, living and raising a family in our community. It does create significant, short-term scheduling challenges.”
But recruitment to rural hospitals is difficult, as many smaller hospitals are having issues attracting physicians.
“Physician recruitment in particular, is really a community-wide issue and how do we as a community present? As open and welcoming and inclusive and supportive and all the things that young professional families are looking for.”
In its board of director highlights from June, LWHA states that “one of the most difficult decisions to ever make in our hospitals is the closure of an emergency department.”
It continues by explaining that closures are a “last resort”.
“None of us want to see this happen. We have to acknowledge the numerous staff and physicians who have stepped forward repeatedly to fill shifts, change schedules or cover peers in order to keep our ERs open.
“We are certainly not alone in this crisis and were applauded for the number of changes and initiatives put in place to support staffing over the last year. We also recognize that we cannot continue to have regular ER closures.”