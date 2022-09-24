A collection of works by local artist Artina Voz is coming to the Alex Dufresne Gallery in Callander this Saturday, September 24th. The opening reception takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. and the artist will be in attendance, so make your way to 107 Lansdowne Street East for the occasion.
Artina, herself a teacher, explained in a recent release that the exhibition “contributes to the discussion that links cultural identity and learning in schools,” and does so through “diverse narrative paintings” meant to challenge literal representation.
Her works reflect “the landscape, the people, the languages, the food, and the values that are part of Voz’s cultural identity.”
In 2015, she adopted an abstract approach to her works, noting that this style allows “a deeper understanding and more active connection to one’s cultural identity through creative practice.” Paint, collage, and graphite are used by Artina, which she applies to canvas and wood “to develop a narrative through expressive compositions.”
The show remains on display until November 5th, and the gallery is open Thursday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free, although donations to the gallery are welcomed.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.