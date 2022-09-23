The Medicine Hat Coin and Stamp Club is presenting its fall collectible show this Saturday in the Cypress Centre auditorium.
The show will feature coins, paper money, used and mint stamps, world stamps, sports cards, rocks, jewelry, and military items.
There will be more than 70 tables of collectible items from well known vendors. Additionally, those attending can sell items or have them evaluated.
Admission is $2, children are free if they attend with a parent and parking is free. Concessions are available on site and door prizes will be given away.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24. Call 403-526-5158 for more information or to rent a table.