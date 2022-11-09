The Swan Hills Fire Department (SHFD) was kept on its toes this weekend with calls on both Friday and Saturday nights.
The SHFD received a call at approximately 10:30 PM Friday informing them of a collision between two semi-trucks north of Swan Hills on Highway 33. Upon arriving, the SHFD found that two B-trains (semi-trucks pulling two trailers in tandem) had had a minor collision. One of the trucks had begun to spin out and jackknifed on the highway, but the second truck was thankfully able to mostly get around the first with minor damage to the rear trailer. The truck with the damaged rear trailer was still highway operable, and the driver was able to continue on their way after giving their statement to the RCMP. The jackknifed truck required a tow truck to get things sorted out. There were no reported injuries. The SHFD was on the scene until roughly 2:30 AM.
On Saturday, the SHFD was notified by a homeowner in town that they had smelled and then seen smoke in their garage. After receiving the call at approximately 6:02 PM, the SHFD responded with all of the department’s fire apparatus to 8 Hillside Crescent. Fortunately, there were no signs of a fire after a thorough search and inspection of the property, including the use of a thermal imaging camera. It is suspected that the wind had blown smoke from another house’s fireplace or wood stove into the garage through the air gaps in and around the garage door. The SHFD was on scene for roughly an hour.