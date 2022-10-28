NDP Leader Rachel Notley arrived at candidate Gwendoline Dirk’s campaign office on Oct. 23 in the early evening. The office was filled with supporters and the atmosphere was upbeat and positive. Notley, Dirk and volunteers were heading out for a session of door knocking after the former premier addressed those gathered.
“We went from having a premier not bothering to stop by her not new home to having her decide to stop by her not new home for three separate debates. Our amazing candidate, Gwendoline, is going to be taking on the premier not once, not twice, but three times,” said Notley.
Notley told the crowd that Dirk will be talking about the things that matter the most to the community, such as having an MLA who lives in the Brooks-Medicine Hat community and who can properly represent the people living here, the rising cost of living, health care, education, creating a resilient job economy and doing everything possible to make life better for Albertans.
“She (Dirk) will also be able to talk about all the many reasons why every time Danielle Smith opens her mouth about health care she makes the situation worse. How she has a plan to put chaos on top of crisis. She has a plan to increase privatization. A plan to not question weird conspiracy theories about how the AHS has created a shortage of healthcare workers.”
Smith, who is also in Medicine Hat this week, told the News, “I do have other obligations but I’ll be here for the bulk of the time from now to electionÂ day, meeting local business owners, non-profits, getting to understand the issues.”
Smith plans to attend all local forums next week.