MOUNT FOREST – The developer of a 411-unit residential subdivision in the south end of Mount Forest is asking for additional time to meet the necessary approval conditions.
According to a letter from Ian Letford, the CFO of Deer Ridge Heights, coming to council on Monday, a three-year extension is necessary because it’s taking longer than anticipated to complete the process for the submission for final approval.
The Deer Ridge Heights subdivision's current draft approval is set to expire in October 2023.
The draft plan for the 411-unit residential subdivision was previously approved in 2018 and would facilitate 231 single-detached lots, 30 semi-detached lots, 120 street townhouses, two commercial blocks, a park block and a stormwater management block on 32 acres of vacant land located along Highway 6 and bordered by Bentley and South Water Streets.
Public Works staff have advised that the engineering design review is nearing completion for the proposed development but that a subdivision agreement has not yet been executed.
A zoning by-law amendment was approved for the residential portion of the property in 2022.
The proposed commercial blocks will need to be rezoned to permit commercial uses prior to final approval of the subdivision.
The report also notes that the developer will be required to enter into an agreement with the MTO to address any widening or improvements necessary for Highway 6 to facilitate access to the development and that the highway construction work will need to be completed prior to occupancy of any of the dwellings in the subdivision.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.