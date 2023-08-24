As the school year approaches, the Caledon community is stepping up to ensure no child is left behind.
In an August 21 interview, Mariia Kupriianova, Chief Development Officer at Caledon Community Services (CCS), said kindness and generosity have been abundant in Town this summer.
In the summer months, CCS has been fundraising for Kidz in Caledon, which provides school supplies, healthy snacks, and recreation subsidies for kids in need in Caledon.
Kupriianova said there’s been a wide variety of Kidz in Caledon donors this summer.
Downey’s Farm donated money from their Strawberry Festival, Rock Garden Farms donated money from their strawberry sales, local Scotiabank branches did a back-to-school drive, and a 65-year-old Caledon resident asked for donations to CCS for her birthday. This Sunday, a local soccer tournament will raise funds for Kidz in Caledon too.
“These donations fuel brighter futures and learning journeys,” said Kupriianova. “They give kids a chance to be kids. You only get one shot at growing up and we want to make sure their one shot is successful.”
Kupriianova said one day she met a mom of three picking up back-to-school kits for her children, and said she shared the excitement and joy her kids were feeling to be going back to school with their friends.
Amid soaring costs of living, Kupriianova said backpacks, lunchboxes, and healthy snacks are more expensive than ever and being able to help kids out with these essentials makes a big difference.
A $50 donation to Kidz in Caledon funds one week of healthy school lunches; a $100 donation funds a full back-to-school kit; and a $250 donation funds a recreation subsidy for a child to participate in a program of their choosing.
Kupriianova said everyone has big dreams for their future, and helping a child attend a recreational program they may not have been able to otherwise helps fuel those dreams.
“We want to make sure no child is left out,” said Kupriianova. “This is why we are here.”
Donna Cragg, Director of Communications for CCS, said her favourite part of Kidz in Caledon is it lets kids be kids and allows them to participate in activities with their peers in a way that doesn’t make them feel singled-out.
CCS currently provides support for over 900 Caledon residents, the highest amount in the non-profit’s history. Over 440 of those Caledon residents served are children.
Kidz in Caledon is a CCS initiative that does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on community support.
“Every single donation, no matter how big or small, will change the life of a child,” said Cragg.
Those interested in learning more about Kids in Caledon can visit ccs4u.org/donate/kidz-in-caledon.