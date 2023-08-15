The Little Britches Rodeo out at Dunmore Equestrian is now in it’s sixth year and once again, the Sept. 9-10 event will also be the circuit finals for the Southern Saskatchewan Little Britches Rodeo Association.
Many contestants who have competed in Little Britches Rodeos throughout the summer will be competing in Dunmore along with locals. On Sept. 10, the buckle presentations for both the Dunmore Equestrian and the final buckles by the association, take place in the arena.
“These young competitors put a lot of time into their horses and themselves to put on a great rodeo,” said rodeo board member Corie Schock. “I like to refer to these contestants as the future champions of rodeo.”
Both days will begin with mutton busting, a favourite with the crowd.
Three age groups compete in nine events: peewees are 8 and under, juniors are 12 and under and seniors are 17 and under. The same events are run each day with an equal number of contestants.
Peewees compete in pole bending, barrel racing and goat untying. Junior compete in pole bending, barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, steer undecorating, steer riding and goat tying. Seniors have all the same events as the juniors, but also get the chance to ride a bull.
Goat tying is slightly different for the peewee competitors. They ride their horse to the goat, dismount and pull a ribbon off the tail. Junior and seniors tie the goat in a similar fashion to rodeo calf roping.
For the past two years, senior and juniors have competed in bronc riding, but that event isn’t being held this year.
The Dunmore Equestrian Sweetheart and Miss will be at the rodeo, along with the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede Queen and Princess.
“We call it the saloon, but the beer gardens will also be open again,” said Schock.
There will also be food trucks on site throughout the weekend.
The Little Britches Rodeo takes place from Saturday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 10. It starts at 9 a.m. both days and finishes around 5 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information visit the Dunmore Equestrian Facebook page or their website at dunmoreequestrian.com.