Let’s hear those sleigh bells jingling, NOTL!
The annual Niagara-on-the-Lake Christmas Parade starts this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the corner of King and Centre Street.
The big man in the red suit will be shaking his bowl full of jelly atop a brand new float this year.
Santa is making a dramatic return to his favourite town on the lake after spending the last two years doing drive-by visits to NOTL.
People who wish to catch a glimpse of the famous cookie thief should head to Old Town early as parking is limited, though the town is waiving parking fees for December.
Santa will be following his usual route from its starting point at King and Centre, down Castlereagh, Wellington, Byron, Prideaux, Simcoe and Queen streets, before finishing back on King Street.
People can support the parade by buying a button on the parade route for $3.