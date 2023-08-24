The City of Medicine Hat will put into effect Phase 1 of a Water Shortage Management Plan on Monday in response to low river levels and water shortage advisories from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas (EPA). Just as with how Cypress County has responded with a Drought Management Plan, it is hoped that this plan will conserve water until river flow rates return to normal.
“We encourage everyone to do their part in conserving water by following the City’s Phase 1 guidelines. This will help lessen the demand for water until the river flow rates return to normal levels,” says Greg Paxman, interim manager of treatment plants.
This phase of the plan calls for voluntary public water conservation measures. The call will include voluntarily limited water use for gardens and lawns to no more than three days per week at about 60 minutes per day. This phase of the plan will also call for mandatory reduction of water use such as limits on non-essential hydrant flushing and lower watering in city parks.
“Our priority is to ensure ongoing water treatment and distribution of safe, reliable drinking water to our customers.”
The city will continue to correspond with the EPA and monitor for impact of Phase 1 initiatives in the coming weeks. Phase 2 of the Water Shortage Management Plan may have to be enacted if these voluntary measures fail to yield results.
“Taking into account the water shortage advisories that have been issued by the EPA in major river basins upstream of Medicine Hat as well as other major cities enacting their own various requests for public water conservation efforts, we have been preparing and are ready to enact Phase 1 of the city’s Water Shortage Management Plan,” says Jamie Garland, interim director of environmental utilities.
City officials will continue to monitor South Saskatchewan River flow rates and water conditions upstream. This has made the call for co-operation between the public and city operations necessary as hot, dry temperatures are expected to continue.
Information and details of Phase 1 and best methods for water conservation can be found at medicinehat.ca/waterconservation.