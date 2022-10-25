A record-breaking $15 million has been raised for more than 600 local charities and community groups through the sales of Smile Cookies at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.
In Markham and Stouffville, local Tim Hortons restaurants and guests raised over $79,000 for Oak Valley Health’s Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH) and The Stollery Family Centre for Childbirth & Children.
“Tim Hortons’ generous and continued support reflects the values at the heart of our community,” said Allan Bell, vice-president at the MSH Foundation. “Thank you for ensuring our youngest patients have the life-saving equipment needed close to home.”
The Stollery Family Centre for Childbirth & Children provides quality, patient-centred care for pregnant people, infants and children up to age 18. As a leading community hospital, MSH serves one of Canada’s fastest growing regions.
Government can’t fund all equipment and other priority needs. As a result, MSH must rely on community support to drive innovation and enable growth. Tim Hortons’ continued support ensures that the growing community can continue to receive the patient care it relies on, today and into the future.
"Thanks to the dedication and passion of the Tim Hortons community, we were able to raise over $15 million this year! With 100 per cent of all proceeds donated to local charities and community groups right in your neighbourhoods," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.
The first-ever Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 raised funds to support Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised more than $92 million for charities and organizations selected annually by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.