Town of Stettler residents should prepare for more construction this summer, as councillors approved contractors for two major projects involving water lines and pavement. The tender offers were approved at the April 18 regular meeting of council.
Councillors read two different reports prepared by Manager of Operations Melissa Robbins, one for paving work on 50 Street and one for water line replacement east of Main Street.
“(The) capital budget includes $150,000 for pavement patches and $185,000 to rehabilitate 50 Street from 48-49 Avenue,” stated Robbins in her first memo, which is also referred to as Main Street. The section in question runs from the TD Bank to Pizza Boxx’ corner, the block in front of the ECA Review office.
She noted Tagish Engineering assisted with the tender for this work, and there was solid interest in the project with five offers: Border Paving offered $255,678, TJ Paving $272,006.60, Grindstone Paving and Excavating Ltd. $304,221.91, Alberta Asphalt Enterprises Ltd. $331,760 and Alberta Paving Ltd. $457,570. Robbins noted GST and contingency of $33,500 are over and above the offers.
Robbins also provided an analysis of the project based on Border Paving’s low bid and it seems the project should come in under budget.
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution awarding the 2023 paving tender to Border Paving in the amount of $255,678, plus a contingency of $33,500, for a total maximum expenditure to Border Paving of $289,178, utilizing Tagish Engineering for engineering services of $26,788 with project funding of $315,966, excluding tax, from the 2023 capital budget.
Water line work
The second project includes significant infrastructure work for two large sections of 50th Ave. to the east of Main Street.
“(The) 2023 capital budget project to replace the water main and water services in 50 Avenue from 42 to 46 Street is $525,000,” stated Robbins’ second memo which described money already set aside for this project.
Robbins noted three companies submitted offers for this tender: Wally’s Backhoe Services offered $469,836, Northside Construction Partnership $603,847.51 and Grayson Excavating Ltd. $746,241.96 with tax and contingency is extra.
Looking at the low bid combined with 10 per cent contingency and GST, Robbins stated the project ends up at $561,857.60, higher than the budgeted amount. However, Robbins pointed out contingency funds are only included for certain purposes.
“Contingency was not included in the tender to avoid extra billing; however, carrying a 10 per cent contingency allowance is necessary to cover any unexpected costs or changes,” stated the memo.
Mayor Sean Nolls noted the previous project, paving, came in under budget so the two tenders seem to have evened themselves out.
Looking at a map of the project, water line replacement is included for two sections while skipping the centre section.
Coun. Gord Lawlor asked why that was done. Robbins responded the centre section doesn’t need to be replaced.
Coun. Wayne Smith asked after this work is completed, how close is the Town fo Stettler to getting rid of all the elderly metal water pipes? Robbins responded there are still lots of older metal lines to be replaced, but the town is making headway.
When asked what the lifespan is of new plastic lines Robbins answered between 75 and 100 years.
Councillors passed a resolution awarding the 50 Avenue 42 to 46 Street water replacements tender to Wally’s Backhoe Services Ltd. in the amount of $469,836.00, with a 10 per cent contingency of $46,983.60 for a construction cost of $516,819.60, excluding GST.