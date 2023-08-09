A white unicorn floatie found drifting in Lake Erie prompted search and rescue teams to scour the waters off Long Point on Tuesday for two people thought to be missing on the lake.
First responders got a call around 11:40 a.m. that two people were operating a unicorn-shaped inflatable near Erie Boulevard and Beach Avenue.
Nearly two hours later, members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Trenton spotted the floatie about 2.5 kilometres off shore, south of the Long Point Provincial Park wildlife area.
The two people were not nearby.
The JRCC and local police launched a search operation that was ongoing as of Tuesday evening.
According to the OPP, no one has been reported missing.
Anyone with information can call police at 1-888-310-1122.