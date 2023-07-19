GUYSBOROUGH – The consultation process regarding the proposed designation of Country Island, near Country Harbour, as a National Wildlife Area (NWA), is underway.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is seeking comments until July 30 on proposed amendments to the Wildlife Area Regulations and Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations for the designation of Country Island, Isle Haute and St. Paul Island as NWAs.
The designation and resulting regulations would increase protection of species beyond that which is provided under the Species at Risk Act (SARA) and the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 (MBCA).
Country Island supports the largest number of nesting roseate terns (identified as nationally threatened by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, COSEWIC) according to the website Important Bird Areas Canada (IBA Canada).
IBA Canada also notes that, in addition to roseate terns, “over 50,000 pairs of Leach’s storm-petrels were estimated on Country Island in 1998. This represents about two per cent of the estimated western Atlantic population.”
The federal Department of the Environment wrote in its impact analysis statement regarding the proposed NWA, “In recent years, Country Island has been designated as critical habitat for the roseate tern, listed as Endangered under Schedule 1 of SARA, as it supports one of the largest breeding colonies in Canada (approximately 25 per cent of the Canadian nesting population).”
Under the proposed regulations, the 21-hectare island would become an NWA, except for an approximately 1,600 square-metre parcel of land where a helipad and lighthouse are located under the administration of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Entry to the island will be prohibited, except for those with a permit to do so.
Anyone wishing to submit comments to the consultation process may do so online through the following website: https://www.gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p1/2023/2023-07-01/html/reg1-eng.html . For further information about wildlife management and regulatory affairs, email ReglementsFaune-WildlifeRegulations@ec.gc.ca.