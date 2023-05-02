Gananoque is hosting another clean-up in May.
This time, however, it’s a residential “Dump Day” type of clean-up.
Dump Day, as it is being dubbed by the town, will occur May 13 and later in the year on Aug. 26, each time at the Public Works Yard at 665 Charles Street – access only via James A. Brennan Road.
These dates will serve as a one-day event for residents to dispose of larger items not collected at the curb. This is hosted by the town and is for town residents only. Proof of residency will be required, so those participating are being asked to bring something with your name and address on it. No materials will be accepted from businesses or contractors.
This event is cash-only and payment will be required prior to entry to the site.
Residents are responsible for transporting their unwanted items to the site, between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for disposal. All items must be disposed of in the appropriate waste bins. Town staff will be on site to assist in directing residents to the appropriate bins to unload their items. Staff remind the public that no items are to be placed on any street, curb, boulevard, or alley.
The following are items accepted for a fee - box springs, mattresses, wooden bed frames, sofas, couches, love seats, chairs, dressers, chest of drawers, mirrors, tables, cookware, coffee makers, children’s toys, sinks, toilets, laundry tubs, outdoor furniture, hoses, yard tools, lamps, light fixtures, vacuum cleaners, rug shampooers, clean lumber and other large bulky residential items that are not collected at the curb.
Items accepted free of charge includes metal appliances such as fridges and freezers (with the freon removed/tagged), stoves, toaster ovens, washers, dryers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwaves (with glass plate removed), hot water tanks/heaters and other scrap metal items such as bicycles, barbecues, metal bed frames, metal containers; electronic waste (televisions, VCRs, DVD players, computers, receivers, etc.); clean white bulk Styrofoam; leaves, brush and yard waste. Staff note that items accepted free of charge must be placed in the appropriate bins and location.
Items not being accepted during this residential dump day includes household bagged garbage, demolition material, tires, painted or pressure treated lumber, hazardous waste (oil, gas, paint, etc); business and contractor material.
For more information contact 613-382-2149 ext: 1613.
