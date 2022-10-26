GUYSBOROUGH – Proponents of a French language school in the Tor Bay region, under the umbrella of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP), are kicking off an information and recruitment campaign this month with the launch of a Facebook page that will serve as a hub of information for interested families.
The Tor Bay Area Parent/CSAP Liaison Group (Guysborough County Catchment Area) is led by Jennifer Delorey, Emily Doyle and Kristan Conway-Sangster, with support from the Société des Acadiens de la Région de Tor Baie and its president Jude Avery. Last week, this group spoke to The Journal about the progress and next steps needed to bring a French language school to the area.
Last year, the possibility of a CSAP school in Guysborough County began to take shape after the Tor Bay region was officially recognized as an Acadian region on Nov. 2. Following that recognition, Avery said the CSAP suggested the region apply for a French language school because, with that designation, the area now qualified.
Delorey told The Journal, “Back in the late spring, we started looking at the Guysborough County catchment area to get numbers to support French language education in our area. We had a short window to pull together some kids to enroll and we weren’t successful in securing programing for the 2022-2023 school year… only due to the fact that most of the children that were interested in participating in 2022-23 were older ages.
“If we have enough children in the younger grades, that makes the process that much easier. But we are willing and accepting students of all ages. We know it is possible, at any age, to take on and learn a new language and we have our two kids that are attending [the CSAP school in Pomquet] this year as proof of that…we just didn’t have the time to do that over two months over the summer,” said Delorey.
To assist in the promotion of the project, the CSAP has made a communications advisor available to the group, who suggested the Facebook page for interested families.
“That new group is where we are going to house all of the information. It will be our hub of information to share with any family that is interested in the catchment area. From that, we’ll also be travelling to different communities to bring the awareness of this to them; acknowledging that not everyone has access to social media. Some people would like to talk to someone face-to-face. Tentatively, we plan to go out to at least four communities to try to catch all of the little communities in our big county,” said Delorey.
The next official step for the group will be on Saturday, Dec. 10, when they are scheduled to make a presentation to the CSAP board regarding the information they have on the catchment area – a 35 to 40-kilometre radius around the Tor Bay Acadian region – and interest in the possibility of a school, so far. Included in that presentation will be the support the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, in which the Tor Bay region is located, has shown for the project.
One question that arises in regard to the potential CSAP school is who is eligible. In the past, eligibility was restricted to students with Acadian or francophone ancestry. Avery told The Journal, “The whole concept of who is eligible really changed as a result of immigrants. In Canada, and Nova Scotia as well, we have a lot of immigrants that come from neither a French or English background, but yet they want to register their kids in a French program and now they can. At one time they couldn’t unless they could trace their ancestry to a Francophone lineage. They’ve waived that now so basically anybody that wants to get into the program can.”
As for parents in the area, such as Doyle, the possibility of a French school is very exciting. Her daughter, Thea Avery, who is just 16 months old, has Acadian ancestry, and Doyle said, “It would be really special to have that brought back into our family. I think that relatives would be overjoyed to have the experience of that education as well. I feel it was maybe a lost piece of her heritage and there’s no better way to bring that back into the community as a whole.”
Kristen Conway-Sangster, who has one child enrolled in the CSAP school in Pomquet, said, “Having a child enter into the francophone school system at a later age, I am amazed at how quickly they can learn, how quickly they are picking up the language, how important it is for their culture, for their future. Lola absolutely loves the environment at the Francophone school. She has a tremendous amount of resources available to her. I actually think she’s finding her academics easier because she’s getting more support, which is a huge help for her as well.”
Speaking of her youngest child, Conway-Sangster said, “Maverick, he’s too young to travel that distance currently. However, in the next few years, we’ll definitely have him enrolled in a Francophone school and hopefully that will be here in our catchment area. As a parent and as a member of the community, the benefits that a school would bring to our area, the spin-off effects, I think, are huge and I think, once people in the area realize that, we’ll see a lot more interest.”
Doyle agreed.
“It’s important to note the spin-offs for our communities; the jobs that will be created during the infrastructure [construction] period and then the cafeterias, teachers, resource teachers, janitors – everything is going to be brought back to our communities and it is great to see those jobs being offered.”
Delorey, whose son transferred to the CSAP school in Pomquet this year, said, “The school board itself has a tremendous number of resources for parents, to help support the parents with children in French schools. For example, they have French class for parents to learn along with their children. I start my first class tonight. The first session runs for 21 weeks and you learn French right along with your children. So, parents who are apprehensive about not being able to support their children in this, no worries – and it’s free.”
In addition to the all the positive aspects proponents of the French school envision, Avery also pointed out the importance of the right to education in French within an officially recognized Acadian region. He said, “We are the only Acadian region in the province of Nova Scotia that does not offer this service yet. So, we’re late, we’re behind the eight-ball. In order to give our children equal opportunity with children of other areas, this process has to go forward.”
For more information on the proposed French language school in Guysborough County, visit the Torbay Area Parent/CSAP Liaison Group (Guysborough County Catchment Area) Facebook page.