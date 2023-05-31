ANTIGONISH – Thomas Anthony Jones of Goldboro was sentenced to 99 days in custody followed by one year probation on May 24 in Antigonish Provincial Court after pleading guilty to the charge of possession of property obtained by crime on April 19.
According to Jonathan Gavel, Crown attorney, the term in custody was deemed served after accounting for remand credit.
The charge resulted from an incident on Feb. 17, when the RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person at a home on Hwy. 316 in Goldboro.
An RCMP news release on Feb. 18 stated, “While responding, RCMP officers learned that the man may be in possession of stolen firearms, which would also place him in violation of a lifetime firearms prohibition order.”
A search resulted in the location and seizure of unsafely stored rifles, an unsafely stored shotgun and ammunition and the following additional charges: unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts), unsafe storage of a firearm (three counts), possession of a firearm while prohibited and theft under $5,000 (three counts).
An election or plea hearing for these charges was scheduled for May 24, but was adjourned, “to allow defence time to review additional disclosure,” wrote Gavel.
Jones is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court regarding these remaining changes on Wednesday, June 14.