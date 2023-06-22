Siksika Health Services hosted their 21st annual Health Fair, June 13 and 14, raising awareness for and celebrating culturally appropriate services available to nation members.
“This is to showcase the wellbeing of people, and coming together is one of the medicines you use for welcoming each other, knowing each other better, and also to interact with other people who want to get to know Siksika Nation,” said Floria Duck Chief, senior culture advisor for Siksika Health Services. “It is to maintain the wellness of the people, the surrounding areas, and also to showcase what kind of things that we do with health services.”
Duck Chief explained she was asked to chair the event, though she praised the entire team who orchestrated the event, hosted at the Deerfoot Sportsplex for their efforts in making the occasion a success.
She added she hopes that by hosting the Health Fair, it spreads the word to people who may need it that a local health center is here, and people are invited to make use of it.
“One of the main ideas is to work together as one. As we know, when we had COVID-19, I found that everybody was really silent, and I think that is where we picked up where everybody needed to watch out for one another … this was the time to gather our thoughts and say ‘we are here to help you,’” she said. “That is how I see the surrounding communities and towns … let us come together as one … this is what we are about, is community wellness and traditional wellness for our Siksika Nation Health Services.”
This year’s Health Fair featured a number of guest speakers, including Chris Koch, Lisa Bowes, Dr. Cindy Blackstock, and several Calgary Flames alumni. On the other side of the building, a trade show was set up for participants to browse and enjoy other activities.
Also hosted as part of the Health Fair, Dungeon Wrestling presented a show for participants they referred to as “Healthmania.”
“The guest speakers were a big highlight because a lot of them, they have really given us a lot of support, especially for the youth. Having the Calgary Flames alumni here, the Hitmen, and then having the Every Child Matters game, you can see all the support we are getting from these sports individuals,” said Duck Chief. “I am hoping that the youth walk away with something, that they are able to have learned more about what Siksika Health Services is all about and the people who work here. They are hardworking people; everybody helps one another and I just hope they see us as role models for the whole community.”