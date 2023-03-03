LISTOWEL – Over 150 people braved the cold on Saturday, Feb. 25 for the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY).
The event raised money for the HOPE Links North Perth Connection Centre, which aids vulnerable people in the community. Located in the former Christ Anglican Church on Main Street, the organization provides a safe space, including access to basic needs such as meals, showers, laundry facilities plus connections to social services.
During the opening remarks of the 2023 CNOY in North Perth, Lee Anne Andriessen, chair of United Way Perth-Huron’s North Perth Community Committee, thanked the event’s sponsors and all who came out to walk the 2.5 km route. The route started at Listowel Chrysler and headed to the HOPE Links Centre, where participants were able to talk to staff and tour the facility before they returned to their starting point.
Those who wanted to walk the entire five km completed the route twice.
Over 150 adults, children and dogs made it out to the annual event, and have so far raised $63,606 for the HOPE Links Connection Centre, which is 93 per cent of their goal.
“So today, thank you for walking, thank you for caring, and thank you for raising funds for an important cause like this. Whether your team raised thousands of dollars or hundreds of dollars on behalf of the North Perth Community Committee for United Way, thank you for caring and thank you for your local love,” expressed Andriessen.
Carter White, one of the organizers of the event, then took to the mic to praise the community for their compassion and contribution before sending off the walkers.
“Because of CNOY, HOPE Links exists, it’s no longer just a vision, it’s a reality that opened last year and what an amazing thing that we get to continue to support the work that’s happening there, by what you’re doing today… there are 140 people experiencing homelessness in United Way’s Perth-Huron’s area. We are here today because we believe those 140 people matter, we are here today because we believe that those who are homeless or hungry or hurting or struggling, matter.”
To donate or learn more about the Coldest Night of the Year, visit https://cnoy.org/location/northperth.