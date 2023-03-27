A Woodstock daycare operator facing multiple sex charges was granted bail with house arrest terms Monday, less than three weeks after he was taken into custody.
Trevor Hendershott had been held at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) since his arrest on March 9 for sex crimes, including sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, involving two complainants younger than 16.
The 37-year-old was granted bail Monday afternoon during a virtual court appearance in a Woodstock courtroom. He is ordered to live with his parents and remain at the residence at all times except in the presence of either of them.
Hendershott must wear an electronic GPS ankle bracelet to track his movements and is not to be in the company of or communicate with anyone under 16. He is barred from communicating with a list of people, including the complainants and their families, and from attending or participating in any church, daycare or youth programs with which he was involved.
Hendershott also must stay away from daycare centres, schools, community centres and playgrounds and is banned from using computers or electronic devices with internet access.
Woodstock police charged Hendershott earlier this month with sexual touching and sexual interference. Court records show the allegations involved a person younger than 16 between February 2022 and March this year.
A week later, police charged Hendershott with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference for alleged incidents involving a different person under the age of16 between July and September 2022, court records show.
The identities of both complainants are protected by a publication ban.
The owner of Trevor's Childcare, Hendershott was an active volunteer at Movement Church and with Scouts Canada in Woodstock. He previously worked at Good Beginnings early learning and child-care centre at Algonquin elementary school, according to his Facebook profile.
Hendershott was suspended from Ontario’s College of Early Child Educators in September 2022 for non-payment of fees, a spokesperson with the college has said.
His case returns to court on May 2.