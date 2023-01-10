Tough decisions are being made ahead of budget time in Adelaide Metcalfe.
Staff, council and fire services are to get a three percent cost of living increase after a unanimous vote at the Dec. 12 council meeting. It would add $34,974 to the budget.
Treasurer Johnny Pereira said it is lower than other municipalities and necessary to continue the Township’s “well-oiled machine philosophy.”
“Since municipal employment is generally a unique skill set, all municipalities are competing against each other. This creates a challenge when one municipality falls behind as they are at risk of losing talent,” said Pereira.
This would be the last increase that is not automatic to the 50th percentile with comparable municipalities.
Council also voted a pre-budget approval of $5,000 for Kerwood Adelaide Metcalfe Optimist Club. Grant requests were turned down for Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital Foundation ($9,064), and Four Counties Health Services Foundation ($5,000).
The 2023 Freightliner snowplow approved last budget is expected to arrive next winter. The $357,290 pricetag is under the $400,000 budgeted.
Volunteer firefighters will no longer pay half the cost of their uniforms. The Kerwood Firefighters Association paid half, now the Township will use the fire department budget for the other $6,000.