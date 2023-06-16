NORTH PERTH – Relay For Life has become a staple in the community and this year is no exception. This year’s Relay For Life took place in Stratford on June 10. The event saw a great turnout, with approximately 130 participants, as well about 30 participants of Hope and plenty of others there in support.
There were two teams from Listowel in the event this year. ‘Our Chance’ was comprised of 22 grades 7 and 8 students from the area, as well as ‘The OKs,’ which was made up of seven local high school students.
This year, Our Chance raised $26,137, an all-time high for the long-standing team run by local community leader, Tyler Schaefer. The proceeds that contributed to this total are from individual fundraising, generous donations and two team events, a hot dog sale and a garage sale.
“It was really exciting to hear the final total, we thought we were only going to get $25K, at the end of the night, when someone donated last minute to get us over $26K,” explained Kenzy Sage, one of the participants of Our Chance.
The energy at the Relay was palpable, with lots of food, good music and fun activities for the participants, such as inflatable axe throwing and Zumba.
“This year, there was more energy, I would say,” expressed team member Lucy Nauta.
The team also got a 20-minute ride around Stratford for being the team that raised the most.
The students “embraced the moment” as Schaefer said, thoroughly enjoying and being involved in the Relay For Life event in Stratford.
And the grand total is quite an impressive feat. A combined amount of $83,000 has been raised by the community over the last 16 years.
This all started in 2005, when Schaefer, the team’s supervisor, was asked to sing at the event, and thought it would be a great idea to include local youth. He has aided in creating over 16 community-based youth teams, involving around 300 students over the years.
And each year was special, as the team went through a process of identifying who they were as a group and what they wanted to represent. They then came up with a name, logo and slogan. The students were to reflect on why they wanted to Relay and wrote up a “Why I Relay” report that included their reasons for participating. And with the emergence of social media over the years, they have been able to spread their message further.
“I think social media also helped it out because we could very easily promote who we were. And it just became instead of just a Relay, it became more of a multi-weeker, multi-month event where we were planning and organizing. And there’s just a formula that’s really worked like the cause of cancer matters to people. Kids doing good matters to people. And yeah, I think we’ve had a lot of support because all of that is important,” explained Schaefer.
And being a part of the Relay team has been a learning experience for Schaefer.
“It started with just something that I thought would be worthwhile for youth to engage with. And then it’s just grown into, you know, with every year there came a little more routine. We started to add group fundraisers. The group fundraisers proved to be as fun as the events in a lot of cases.”
And for some of the team members, the cause of Relay For Life hits close to home.
“People in my family have been doing it forever, because cancer has been a huge part of my family,” explains Nauta, who then expressed her family members who have battled with the disease. It’s also true for Sage, whose family has also been really affected by cancer.
“I think it’s really good to raise money for it, because it helps more people get through it,” explained Nauta.
“We made like $1,800 the first year, and I remember thinking that was the most amazing thing,” explained Schaefer.
But this year is sadly the last that Schaefer will be organizing, as he’s ready to pass on the baton.
“If someone wants, the baton is there, I help anybody organize a team if they want to know how to,” added Schaefer.
And ending on a total of over $25,000 is quite the feat.
“It definitely has that feeling of going out on top,” expressed Schaefer.
“The youth represent hope. And what they’ve done is give people hope. I think sometimes people are really intimidated by the fact that we’ve had success and then they look at the number and then they think, ‘oh well yeah I can’t duplicate that,’ but it’s not a competition that way, right?”
Not only do the kids learn the value of dedication and hard work, but they also learn that volunteering can be really fun and that one small action makes a big difference.
“You realize that you actually were able to make a change because again, it’s not about the money, but at the end when you see your total of what you raised you do, feel good about it. Yeah. And then you realize that if you do the math, how many people can get a ride or how many people could get help from that money raised and you feel really good,” explained group member Brooke Schaefer.
And the event that gives to cancer, also gives to the youth, as they get to learn the important values that will stay with them for a lifetime. And the kids are a part of the legacy that will live on.
“I’m just really grateful for the support of the youth and their engagement, the parents, and the whole community throughout this time. I think it’s pretty obvious. That there’s been a ton of support!” finished Schaefer.