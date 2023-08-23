Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMAGAMI - Temagami council has given the nod for staff to apply for a long-term loan from Infrastructure Ontario to support the work that is needed on the Temagami North lagoon and water treatment plant.
A long-term loan of $1.15 million will be sought for the municipal share of the project which will include a UV filtration system for the lagoon. The water tower will also be undergoing repairs, and replacement panels will be purchased for the water treatment plant in Temagami North.
The municipality has two water and sewage systems - one in Temagami North and one in the south part of the community. Both systems have been in need of upgrades, but the Temagami North system has been identified as more pressing and has been "accelerated," Temagami treasurer/administrator Craig Davidson outlined at the August 10 meeting of council.
The need for the work has been the topic of discussions and preparations by council for several months, and the municipality is now getting ready for the work to start.
The municipality is focusing its work on the north end because of its immediate needs, with the intention to have the upgrades on the south part of the municipality after this work is done. Approval for financial support through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program had been obtained for the south plant but has been transferred to the north plant project.
The municipal share of the overall project is $1,107,600. The total project budget is estimated at $4,153,000.
The actual amount of debt the town will need to incur will not be known until the project is completed, but the amount estimated at this time is expected to be the upper limit. Davidson expects the project will be finalized in 2025.
He outlined the municipality's ability to repay that level of debt is within the municipality's annual repayment limit.
"When we finalize the debt at the end of the project we would say this is what we need to borrow," Davidson said, "but it wouldn't be any more."
The debt will be repaid through the water and sewer rates paid by the users of both systems in the municipality.
THE IMPACT
The impact on the water and sewer rates of Temagami system users was discussed at council.
Along with the cost of repaying the municipal share, system users will also be seeing their bills reflect an increase for the services of the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA).
"We know that OCWA is going to be increasing by two per cent a year between now and 2028," Davidson noted.
There will be a 9.8 per cent increase to the water and sewer bills for users of the two systems, not including the cost of the upgrades, he explained.
"That 9.8 per cent is basically the operating cost."
The work required in the future on the south plant has currently been given a rough estimate of $2.6 million in the past. Davidson noted the cost in today's pricing is not known. He estimated that when that work starts it will be "roughly $3 million."
The high cost of maintaining the two systems was noted by Davidson, who said that the message to the province is that "it is not reasonable for us to continue on without assistance." There are "a total of 354 residential equivalent users" of the two systems in Temagami.
He assured that those who do not receive water or sewer services do not pay the user fees for the systems.
Mayor Dan O'Mara emphasized the point that maintaining two systems is a high cost for the municipality.
"It's not easy to run two water systems in a community of our size."