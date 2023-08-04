The increased drive for mental health awareness is going out for a new ride.
Child psychologist Alex DiGiacomo will pass through Medicine Hat today as part of her 40-day, 7,000 km Cycle Across Canada challenge. She began her trek in Vancouver and expects to complete in New Brunswick or Halifax.
The choice of cross-country cycling is meant to symbolize the issue families with struggling children deal with, where they can feel trapped by numerous uncertainties.
“I wanted something that would feel difficult, insurmountable and uncertain,” says DiGiacomo. She does not describe herself as a cyclist but has taken this as an opportunity to face her fears while spreading awareness.
DiGiacomo’s mission is to spread awareness of a crisis, where about 1.2 million children and youth in Canada are dealing with mental health problems, and, she says, about 75% of them do not have access to the psychological care they need according to the Canadian Mental Health Association. It’s a problem that was amplified with the pandemic.
DiGiacomo explains that the main reasons the help is inaccessible are due to lack of availability, long waits and high costs.
“It’s a crisis for adults as well but I think it’s even more of a crisis when it comes to kids,” she says in regards to how developing minds can go on unfortunate trajectories if they wait years to receive help.
DiGiacomo decided to take on this challenge when she realized there was too much inefficiencies, and the repercussions could have been avoided with better and faster processing.
“My wait list got ridiculously long and I started seeing kids who had been waiting on there for almost two years,” shes says in addressing what she considered to be an elephant in the room. “It was very frustrating.”
Local residents will have the opportunity to meet DiGiacomo when she passes through downtown Medicine Hat today. She is using her Instagram account to update followers on her journey, activities and tips. Supporters can donate through @dralexdigiac.
Whether in person or through social media, people will be able to learn that there are treatments that works and people can benefit from the “Learn While You Wait” resources that can be provided.
“My hope is that parents and kids who are feeling alone and struggling will feel less alone,” says DiGiacomo. “Someone is fighting for them.”
It has been an emotional ride, both figuratively and literally. This is a goal that has required courage, time and resources.
“We do not have to have all of the answers before moving in the direction of the solution,” she says. “I can’t solve this whole thing but I can do what I can.”
Watch the promo video here https://vimeo.com/838599282?share=copy