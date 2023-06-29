A Kaslo-area man has been found guilty of assaulting a local woman last year.
Alejandro Calderon was found to have assaulted Jana Poborilova the night of February 11, 2022, after a confrontation outside of an apartment she rented to his friend.
Judge Craig Sicotte made the ruling on June 19, about a week after the trial wrapped up in a Nelson courtroom.
Calderon attended the sentencing hearing remotely by video conference.
Self-defence claim
On June 13, Calderon presented his side of what happened that February night, taking the stand in his own defence. He was initially questioned by his lawyer, Don White. He looked fit and tanned and spoke in a clear voice as he presented his evidence.
Under questioning, Calderon told the court he was visiting his friend Ben Kogan that day, and had borrowed $20 from the man to purchase four ‘tall-boy’ cans of cider. They spent the day talking about various subjects, often raising their voices and using obscene language – though the discussions were friendly. He described the swearing as of a “non-personal nature.”
Calderon said things changed when Kogan’s landlord, Jana Poborilova, came to his door and complained loudly, and obscenely, about the loud and profane nature of the two men’s conversation.
In her testimony last January, Poborilova told the court that listening to hours of the constant, aggravating and obscene language made her want to “tell them off.” She launched into a profanity-laced rant of her own at the two men.
Calderon said he didn’t engage at the door with Poborilova, but quickly collected his coat and boots and prepared to leave the apartment. He said it was about 6:30 or 7 pm. and he had drunk the four cans of cider over the course of four or more hours.
“I was unimpaired, I felt in control,” he told his lawyer. “Ben had me hug him, and I immediately left.”
Calderon told the court he then left the building and entered the unlit street. He said he soon perceived Poborilova waiting across the road, and the dog she was caring for was with her. He said Poborilova began yelling and screaming at him, and attacked him.
“When I turned around, she was right on top of me, and she started to hit me,” he said. He said her first blow landed on his throat, and he instinctively grappled with her to stop her from hitting him further, causing both of them to fall on the slippery road surface. He said only a few seconds passed from when the attack first happened and they fell on the ground, with Calderon on top and the wind knocked out of him.
He said he was immediately concerned about the whereabouts of the dog, figuring it might join the attack, and whether Poborilova’s partner might also get involved and escalate the violence.
Calderon’s version of events differs from Poborilova’s. She told the court in January that after the encounter with Kogan at the doorway, she left to return the dog to its owner a few doors down from her house, and upon returning was confronted by Calderon.
“He said ‘Hey, you got a problem with me, bitch?’” she testified in January. A second later, she said, Calderon was right in front of her and head-butted her in the face.
Calderon’s version was that during the physical encounter, he struck Poborilova once in the torso area with his good arm – he said his right arm had been injured a few days earlier in an accident and was all but immobile – and then fled the scene as quickly as possible.
Calderon hitchhiked to his home in the community of Shutty Bench, 10 kilometres north of Kaslo, relating his story to the man who picked him up. He contacted police when he got home, who told him to attend the detachment the next day to give a statement . They also took photographs of his injuries.
Cross examination
Crown Attorney Keven Schecter then questioned Calderon in cross-examination, focusing on his injuries and the amount of alcohol he had been drinking that night. He noted Calderon had told the police he had had the equivalent of six ciders, not four, and suggested it was likely he had been drinking more than that.
“You went to Ben’s house to drink?” he asked.
“No, to socialize,” responded Calderon. “To visit Ben, the primary purpose was not for me going to drink.” Calderon insisted the difference in his testimony to police and in court was a matter of clarity – that he wanted it clear he had the equivalent of six ciders, in the form of four tall-boy cans.
But Schecter noted in his statement to police Calderon had said the point of going to town that day was “absolutely” to drink. Still, Calderon insisted to the Crown he was not impaired at the time of the incident, and more than two hours had passed since he had had his last tall-boy.
Schecter raised several inconsistencies in Calderon’s testimony compared to what he told the person who had picked him up hitchhiking. He also noted that Calderon had told police he was “pretty fuzzy on the details” of what had happened in the incident. But Calderon said that was a matter of fine details, like the time the incident took place, rather than substantive ones.
Schechter noted the size and physical strength difference between Calderon – who is 6’2” and weighs 188 pounds -- and the much smaller Poborilova. He also questioned Calderon’s claim that he had injured his arm several days before the encounter.
“I will put it to you that you never hurt your shoulder… and that’s why you did not go to the hospital [to get it looked at],” said Schecter, a statement Calderon denied. He said he didn’t go to the hospital in Kaslo because “I never felt I have been treated fairly” there.
In direct questioning, Calderon denied he was the one to approach Poborilova in the dark, and denied he had made the first move in the attack. He also rejected the notion that had been where he actually hurt his right arm, in the fall on the street.
Closing arguments
In his closing statements, defence lawyer White noted to the court that it was Poborilova who had initiated the incident with her angry confrontation with her tenant, Ben Kogan. He noted that her story of the timeline of the incident didn’t jive with Calderon’s, who had shown no inconsistency in the unfolding of events.
“The only person who was wound-up was Miss Poborilova,” he told the court.
White suggested the facial injury suffered by Poborilova was not from a head-butt by Calderon, but from a headlamp she was wearing that had struck her face as the pair fell in the struggle.
He noted that Calderon was consistent in his description of the initial encounter, the timing afterward, the struggle, and in his statements to police.
He suggested Poborilova was a willing participant, if not the instigator, of the violence that night… and noted she downplayed the incident as a ‘street fight’ when describing what happened to police.
As such, White told the court that there was reasonable doubt as to whether an assault occurred, and Calderon’s self-defence was a reasonable explanation for the injuries the woman suffered.
“The force used was reasonable under the circumstances to be effective,” he said.
But the Crown rejected the defence’s position.
Schecter told the court Calderon’s injuries were not consistent with what happened, again suggesting the arm injury was not from an earlier accident, but rather from the struggle. He reiterated Calderon admitted to the assault to a neighbour, Shad Wilson, who picked him up hitchhiking after the incident. And he again questioned Calderon’s sobriety that evening.
“The Crown is not suggesting he was a sloppy drunk, but alcohol contributed to his decision to assault Miss Poborilova,” he told the court.
Schecter also noted the large size and strength difference between the complainant and Calderon, saying there was ‘no air of reality’ to Calderon’s claim she started the fight. As to her downplaying the events of the evening, he stated it was common for people to need time to process when violent events occur to them.
He noted Poborilova was consistent in her testimony and reliable, and made no effort to downplay her profanity-laced encounter that evening.
But “her conduct at the door does not justify an assault on the street,” he told the court.
Found guilty
After hearing the evidence, Provincial Court Judge Craig Sicotte ruled on June 19 that Calderon had indeed assaulted Poborilova. He said he accepted the Crown had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Calderon had initiated the attack, that it was not self-defence, and the defendant’s testimony had not been credible.
He said he believed the testimony of Shad Wilson, the neighbour who picked up Calderon soon after the assault took place. He said Wilson’s recollection of what Calderon has told him matched well with other witness testimony and the physical evidence.
He also said he fully accepted Poborilova’s testimony, that she was credible and consistent and the physical evidence backed up her version of events.
He also said the injuries evident on both Calderon and his victim were consistent with the testimony given by the victim, and not Calderon. He also pointed out irregularities in Calderon’s testimony, including the fuzziness on how much he had had to drink that afternoon.
Calderon won’t learn what his punishment will be for the assault until later this year. The Crown has asked for psychological and risk-assessment reports on the man, and those won’t likely be ready until at least August. A date for sentencing is expected to be set sometime in the early fall.