It’s easy to criticize from the outside, but once becoming an insider that might not hold true for very long.
MidlandToday asked the new first-term councillors of North Simcoe municipalities if they had found their newly elected roles had given them a different perspective than they had before winning in the October municipal elections.
In Penetanguishene, councillor Bonita Desroches admitted surprise and excitement about the amount of growth in the town.
“During the council tour of our awesome town, we drove by subdivisions, some of them nearing the end of construction and others just beginning,” said Desroches. “The municipality has nothing to hide about growth. It was not a misunderstanding but rather my lack of observation and my unawareness of the matter.”
She added that residents should be aware of what that population boom could mean for the prospect of the municipality for the years ahead.
“Additional growth will bolster future tax revenue and help to financially support much needed critical infrastructure. More homes also bring more people, helping build a stronger community where everyone can live and play,” Desroches stated.
Over in Midland, councillor Jamie-Lee Ball said that she didn’t expect the town’s management teams and staff would be as impressive as they are.
“The absolute talent that the town has acquired for these positions was such a pleasure to learn about,” said Ball. “I had not compared our town to other places when it comes to town staff but the amount of work and dedication, I have been able to see, I did not expect.
“I ran for council because I love Midland and wanted to be able to bring new ideas into building a greater community; I see that same passion from these employees and I'm excited to be able to build on that.”
Ball noted that talented employees doing their jobs behind the scenes don’t showcase their efforts as much as the leaders or public personas might, just like most jobs. She pointed out that if the public had any questions regarding those positions, available information would be shared in a transparent manner.
Said Ball, “Passion for our community is something I admire and constituents should know that the people working for the town are in their corner.”