Ridgetown and area residents will have a two-day head start on the nation’s birthday festivities with the annual East Kent Celebrates’ Canada Day parade and concert this Thursday night.
The Canada Day parade starts at 6 p.m., followed by a Dirt Country concert at the Br. 243 Legion at 7 p.m. as a part of the East Kent Celebrates’ Summer Concert Series.
The parade forms on West Street and proceeds east on Main St. to Cecil St.
“Any cars, tractors, organizations who want to put something in the parade are more than welcome to do so,” said Colin Pool, chair of the East Kent Celebrates’ committee.
Pool said no advance registration is required and people interested in putting an entry into the parade can show up at the staging area (West Street) beginning at 5 p.m.
After the parade disperses at the corner of Main and Cecil, people can head to the Legion for the Dirt Country performance starting at 7 p.m. from the outdoor stage in the back lot. Spectators are reminded to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy the two-hour show. The concert is free, although donations will be appreciated. Food and beverages will be available at the outdoor venue while the Legion itself will be open.
The East Kent Celebrates committee received a $5,000 grant from the Together CK Fund for the 2023 Summer Concert Series.
Pool said the parade and concert are on Thursday, two days before Canada Day, so committee members and residents can travel on the holiday weekend.
For residents who plan on sticking around town, the Ridgetown District Agricultural Society is hosting a Farmer’s Market at Fairgrounds on Canada Day Saturday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
And there is excitement in town leading up to the Canada Day weekend.
The Ridgetown Business Improvement Association is holding a Canada Day-themed decorating contest and a kids’ colouring contest.
Ridgetown and area residents are invited to decorate their vehicles or property – such as their yard, home, barn, garage or window – or their business with red and white Canadian colours.
The first prize is a Canada-theme package from Ridgetown Home Hardware, while second and third-prize winners will receive $75 and $50, respectively, in Ridgetown dollars.
The winner of the kids’ colouring contest random draw receives a Canada-theme prize.
If you don’t plan on travelling during the Canada Day weekend, Chatham-Kent has plenty of celebrations.
Summer Place Marina and Campground will have live entertainment from 2-6 p.m. in the park and fireworks at dusk on Saturday.
Glad Tidings Community Church in Blenheim hosts its annual Canada Day party on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. with entertainment, kids’ activities, food and Canada Day cake leading up to fireworks at dusk.
Erieau Station 14 is hosting its annual fireworks on Canada Day; spectators can enjoy the show from the beach or other vantage points in the community as the fireworks will be set off on the ball diamond.
Tilbury, like Ridgetown, is holding its Canada Day celebrations on Thursday with entertainment and events in Memorial Park starting at 7 p.m. and capped off with fireworks at dusk.
There will also be fireworks in Dresden on Canada Day at the Peace of Heaven Campground, just north of town, on Hwy. 21 (30069 Irish School Road).
Family activities, games, and food start at 2 p.m., with karaoke at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
The general public is welcome; donations will be welcome at the gate. Campsites are available for $80 for three nights.
Wallaceburg will have a Canada Day celebration at Kinsmen Community Park with entertainment, kids’ activities, vendors and food starting at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, in Chatham, there will be no Canada Day activities.
Plans to hold an Art in the Park on Saturday at the Thamesgrove Conservation Area were cancelled early last week.
Tecumseh Park is unavailable for major events the rest of the summer because of road construction in the area. Canada Day celebrations have taken place in the downtown park for years.