Halton Region is pleased to announce the commencement of the application period for the Building Safer Communities in Halton Grant (BSCG). This grant program aims to provide financial support for community-based prevention and intervention initiatives addressing the critical issues of gun and gang violence. Eligible local organizations now can secure funding from a pool of up to $2.4 million, earmarked for distribution between January 1, 2024, and March 31, 2026.
This funding opportunity was unveiled earlier this year courtesy of the federal Building Safer Communities Fund. Public Safety Canada has dedicated resources to empower communities in tackling the underlying causes of gun and gang violence as part of its commitment to invest $250 million nationwide. The Building Safer Communities in Halton initiative aligns seamlessly with Halton's overarching Community and Safety Well-Being Plan, underscoring the region's dedication to collaborating with local partners to pursue a secure and healthy community.
Prospective applicants for the Building Safer Communities in Halton Grant are encouraged to submit their proposals before the September 22, 2023, closing date.
Halton Region has organized a series of informative sessions for community organizations to facilitate the application process and provide valuable insights.
These sessions will offer comprehensive guidance and answer questions about the grant and the application process, ensuring local organizations have the resources and knowledge to submit firm proposals.