There won't be a Kinsmen Fair this summer.
But thanks to Chatham-based Summit Shows Canada, the business behind the Chatham Ribfest, and Wallaceburg's Family Time Amusements, the Chatham-Kent Fair will be held in its place.
According to Summit Shows Canada owner Chris Glassford, the new fair is a one off, put on as a temporary solution after the Chatham Kinsmen Club announced it was cancelling the fair, due to contract and scheduling problems with its midway providers.
Glassford said he had the blessing of the club to create the event before moving forward.
"The Chatham Kinsmen club has done amazing work over the past few decades providing the fair and services for our community," Glassford said, adding that after hearing the fair was cancelled, he knew it was time to "step up and help in a big way."
Similar to all service clubs, the Chatham Kinsmen have faced some membership challenges, Glassford noted, adding organizing the fair is a lot of work.
Having the year off will give the club time to regroup, he said.
Glassford said the event will look a "little different" this year, noting "it will be a little bit fair, a little bit festival and a little bit circus.
"We hope to have things like people walking around on stilts and plenty of children's entertainment and activities to keep kids amused," Glassford said.
Also, he said, there will be fewer rides than usual and youngsters will be sold all-day ride bracelets rather than individual tickets.
"We're looking to mix it up a bit," Glassford explained. "It will have more of a festival feel."
Chatham-Kent Fair organizers plan to honour the Kinsmen throughout the events and will donate to the club in honour of their years of dedication in Chatham-Kent.
A date for the fair has yet to be selected.