Chatham-Kent council looked to hit a home run with their latest approval.
Chatham will soon have its own baseball team in one of Canada’s oldest baseball leagues when the 2024 season starts. The Chatham franchise will begin playing in the 2024 Season at Fergie Jenkins Field, holding 1,100 fans.
Believing it will help raise the community’s profile and boost interest in the sport itself, council unanimously approved the five-year deal during Monday’s meeting, the first held in person at the civic centre since early 2020.
“I think it’s a very exciting opportunity for the municipality here,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “There are hundreds of communities in the province, and there’s a lot bigger than ours, and they picked us.”
Team owner Dom Dinelle is grateful to the IBL Board of Governors for awarding a new membership.
“We thank Mayor Darrin Canniff, the Chatham City Council for allowing us to call a stunning venue home,” Dinelle said. “Chatham is a terrific sports town, and we look forward to making it a fantastic baseball town.”
The agreement between the team and the municipality is for five years and would require $195,500 from the Hydro One Community Benefit Contribution Reserve recently awarded to the municipality for field improvements.
Upgrades include wind screening to reduce sight lines and encourage ticket sales through a perimeter fence tarp around the stadium; a batter’s eye screen behind the pitcher; a portable backstop for safety; diamond grooming equipment; and two bleachers accommodating approximately 250 seats each, at the cost of $120,000.
Operating and lifecycle costs would also be pre-approved in the 2024-2027 budget. Operating costs would range from $82,000 in the first year of the agreement to $92,000 in 2028, and the team would pay $9,000 a year in rent to offset those costs.
Under the agreement, the team would be allowed to sell food and alcohol once the necessary permits were issued. Renewal of the agreement will be subject to further negotiations.
“It’s a small investment, and it’s going to be something that we all can share, no matter where we live in Chatham-Kent,” Canniff said.
More details about the team, including a ‘Name the Team’ contest, and inaugural management team, will be released at a press conference in Chatham on Dec. 9. Time and location TBA.
For more information on Chatham-Kent’s newest baseball team, visit Chatham-Kent Baseball online at ckiblbaseball.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @iblchatham.