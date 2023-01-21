Singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin, an Atlantic Canada musician's mainstay for over a decade, will take the Weldon Matthews Theatre stage at Carleton North High School in Florenceville-Bristol on Feb. 11.
Presented by the Carleton Victoria Arts Council. Baldwin's performance will draw from his latest acclaimed album, 'Concertos & Serenades.'
The release, Baldwin's second full-length album, features stories about the not-always-pretty lives of people from Nova Scotia, where he was born, raised and still resides.
As the songwriter explains, Concertos & Serenades shares stories about "wind-battered people, who grow up with a callus over our whole body."
Carleton Victoria Arts Council director of programming Pearl Black said the council is "thrilled" to feature Baldwin on stage.
"Adam's new album is absolutely amazing, with every song telling a story," she said. "We are so excited to be able to bring this level of talent into our rural area."
Baldwin began his musical career as a member of the rock group Gloryhound before joining East Coast Music star Matt Mays and El Torpedo in 2009.
In 2013, Baldwin launched his solo career with his award-winning self-titled EP before releasing his first full-length album 'No Telling When,' featuring singles Daylight' and 'Anytime.'
He followed that up in 2019 with the release of 'No Rest for the Wicked,' which delivered his acclaimed 'Salvation' and 'Dark Beside the Dawn.'
Baldwin took to YouTube with his Cross-Country Chin Up concert series when COVID-19 hit the world in 2020 to almost eliminate live concerts.
The virtual series allowed him to connect with fans and raise money for the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, the Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund, the RCMP Fallen Officer Fund and the Black Culture Society of Nova Scotia.
Baldwin explained the online concert series also delivered a pair of digital EPs called 'Chin Up Sessions' featuring originals and 'Songs for the Parlour' featuring covers.
Concertos & Serenades shares Nova Scotia-centric songs dealing with fishing tragedies, the Springhill Mine disaster, far-away soldiers, crime, and people's good and bad intentions.
In his bio, Baldwin credits Canadian singer-songwriter sensation Martha Wainwright for keeping him in the business long enough to write Concertos & Serenades.
While working with Wainwright in Halifax, he explained, he shared with her his frustrations during a moment in a restaurant, suggesting he might pack it in altogether.
"I was like, 'I don't think I got this in me anymore. I can't write anything. I feel like I can't get anything out of the place that I live, and I can't move because my family's here. So, I think it's time for me to tap out.'" Baldwin recalled in his bio. "And she scolded me in that restaurant like a dog."
The scolding worked. Baldwin completed Concertos & Serenades.
Upper River Valley music fans will see and hear the results when Baldwin hits the stage in Florenceville-Bristol at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.