The Stanhope Tennis Court in Algonquin Highlands will be completely rebuilt this summer.
Town council gave the go-ahead for the work during its regular public meeting Jan. 19.
Chris Card, the town’s parks, recreation, and trails manager, said it’s been known for some time the tennis court would need to be resurfaced. The department budgeted $50,000 for the work in 2022 and issued a request for proposals in the spring.
“We didn’t receive any bids on that tender,” Card said.
He contacted a number of companies and was told the work has moved beyond simple resurfacing at the tennis court.
“It’s more of a reconstruction,” he said.
So Card contacted some more contractors to have them take a look at the Stanhope court. He said even that was a challenge as so many companies, after the coronavirus lockdown, now have a backlog of projects they’re trying to work through.
“Some of them are booked out a couple years in advance,” Card said.
Two companies were able to provide a quote for the work and, he said, they’re able to do the work this year.
“However, it is for a reconstruction of the court, essentially, rather than a resurfacing,” he said. “And it is at a higher cost than we were anticipating.”
A firm called Court Surface Specialists put the work at a cost of $206,400 plus taxes. They will offer a five-year full-service warranty for supply and installation of associated crack repairs.
To reconstruct the court, they will use a hot mix asphalt then a high strength fibreglass membrane overlay, which is resistant to cracking. An acrylic surface will complete the work.
The other company was called Court Crafters. They quoted a cost of $139,135 plus taxes, and their work will have a two-year warranty to cover defective or faulty workmanship and equipment. Their process will utilize a hot mix asphalt sports mat with a standard acrylic surface.
Court Surface Specialists’ warranty and materials they proposed for the work were factors that caught town staff’s fancy. Card recommended council ink an agreement with the company for $206,400. Further, it’s suggested council add $41,280 as a contingency fund.
The money that had been budgeted last year was to cover what was assumed at the time to be a resurfacing job rather than a whole reconstruction project.
Given there’s already $50,000 set aside for the tennis court and deliberations on the 2023 municipal budget will soon begin, it’s thought the rest of the money can be taken either from recreation-related reserves, budgeted as an operating expense, or taken from alternate reserves as directed by council during budget discussion.
Card said he’s like to get the contract finalized as soon as possible so the work can be scheduled for this year by the contractor.
“Actually have it happen around June or July, if that’s possible,” he said.
Mayor Liz Danielsen said it seems the materials and process used by Court Surface Specialists would give the tennis court more durability and longevity.
“They say, typically, they’re seeing 20-plus years out of their courts before a resurfacing is required,” Card said.
Should council put the work aside for some other time, Danielsen said the price could increase from what they’re currently looking at.
“This is a facility that gets a lot of use,” she said.
The mayor suggested some coin could be availed of from reserves funds, and that could minimize the impact on the 2023 budget.
“The simple answer is that there are reserves available and there would be various options on which reserves could be used,” Card said.
Deputy Mayor Jennifer Dailloux suggested council have the contractor commit to the quoted price in 2023 but allow the township to delay the work until next year.
“The cost that we’re finding out that it’s going to be, I think, is a shocker,” Danielsen said. “I have this general belief that to defer infrastructure types of projects just end up costing you more money down the road.”
The project could take as long as five weeks to complete, Card said. That would mean the court would be closed for much of the summer if the work is started in June or July as anticipated.
It was suggested the town have contractors begin the work in the fall, before the frost firms the ground.
“It is unfortunate that it would be in a time that is generally high use,” Card said. “But I’d like to get it done as soon as possible.”
