Takedown NOTICE
Please DO NOT USE story slugged LJI-BC-flight-documentary headlined Documentary by Iranian-Canadian looks for answers about the downing of Flight 752. This story has been killed by its news editor.
Regards,
Local Journalism Initiative
AVIS d'annulation
Prière de NE PAS PUBLIER l'article identifié LJI-BC-flight-documentary et intitulé Documentary by Iranian-Canadian looks for answers about the downing of Flight 752. Cet article a été annulé par le rédacteur en chef de la publication.
Merci de votre collaboration,
Initiative de journalisme local