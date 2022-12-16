LISTOWEL – This year’s toy and food Corral hosted by 100.1FM The Ranch was a massive success.
Hosted over a 24-hour period, the Listowel-based radio station raised approximately $30,000 in donation value.
“We saw donations come in all night long,” said Nick Cadotte, general manager of The Ranch.
Donations were able to help the Salvation Army, It Takes A Village, and Palmerston and Harriston food banks.
“This year we saw a larger shift in toy drop off and we know they will go to good use as it will be a hard year for some families,” explained Cadotte.
The amount raised this year helped them reach their goal of $100,000 in total donations over the past few years.
“Next year we are planning on making it bigger and better and help more of our listening area, if you missed the event it’s still not too late. Many food banks still need your help and we encourage you to drop (donations) off,” expressed Cadotte.