If you’re among the many Manitoba seniors vying to remain in your home as long as possible, the provincial government is introducing new measures to help.
On April 13, Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnston and Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced a pair of seniors housing programs which will cost the province $3 million in the coming year.
The first $1.5 million in funding will help provide seniors with financial assistance for home modifications, including adaptations for safety and accessibility such as ramps, curbless showers, and increased lighting for better visibility.
To be eligible for funding, seniors must be over the age of 65 with a household income of $60,000 or less. Families with senior members living in their household may also qualify for home modifications under the same criteria.
“It is a priority for the Manitoba government to enhance the affordability of, and accessibility to, adequate housing for Manitobans, particularly to those persons of low-to-moderate incomes or with specialized needs,” said Squires. “This new and innovative program will provide an affordable housing option to support seniors to remain in the community longer, which is important to the health and well-being of Manitoba seniors.”
The remaining $1.5 million in funding is dedicated to stabilizing the existing supportive housing program, with its 750 units across the province. It aims to provide residents living in community-based facilities with access to additional support including meals, laundry, and light housekeeping services.
In this provincial investment, qualifying seniors will receive a 19 percent increase in their current per diem rate.
“This increase in the per diem rate for supportive housing is a step in the right direction and welcomed by operators,” said Julie Turenne-Maynard, executive director of the Manitoba Association of Residential and Community Care Homes for the Elderly. “We hope the Manitoba government will continue to invest in this program as evidence has proven that supportive housing is used and needed by seniors who need additional support.”