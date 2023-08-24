The social-housing project that saw a former Chateauguay motel converted into housing for marginalized populations has seen some growing pains but has also seen 10 locals find a place to stay that wouldn’t have been previously available to them, the executive director of Kahnawà:ke Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services said Tuesday.
“There have been some crinkles,” said KSCS executive director Derek Montour. “On the other hand, we have 10 people in there already and we will possibly be able to get some more people in there, so it’s been a good opportunity. There is no social housing in the community for people without a home, and this gives them, effectively, that. So, it’s great.”
Of the 31 rooms in the former Rustik motel on Highway 138 just outside the borders of Kahnawake, five were to be set aside for community members and with 10 already calling the place home, that’s making people’s lives better, Montour said.
“We have the opportunity to house people who don’t have a home, and that’s incredibly important,” he said. “It’s a really great option for them.”
The crinkles that popped up include community members’ inability to access social assistance from the Chateauguay address, and their subsequent inability to get access to medical transport, which also exclusively picks people up in the community.
“We had to get the residents entered into the Chateauguay social-assistance program, and if residents needed help in the transition, they could get it from Chateauguay SA,” he said. “As far as I know, that’s been resolved, and there shouldn’t be any issue with them getting social-assistance funds going forward.”
As for medical transport, KSCS is currently in negotiations with the Kahnawake Fire Brigade to get the former Rustik’s address listed as a community pick-up spot.
“We are working on an MOU with the KFB to get those folks picked up and get access to medical services,” he said, and is currently in negotiations with Health Canada as well.
“I’m hoping Health Canada will be able to help,” he said. “We have a meeting with them in September. So we’ll see,” he said.