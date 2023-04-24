A nearly packed house turned out at the Woodstock Golf and Curling Club Saturday evening, April 22, to celebrate the rich legacy of the two sports in New Brunswick's First Town.
The Legacy Dinner and Auction served three significant functions: it celebrated the history of golf and curling, helped launch a book on that history, and raised money for the club.
Karen Taylor and Loree Kaye, who co-wrote "Celebrating the Legacy of Golf and Curling in Woodstock, New Brunswick: The First Seventy Years," organized the event with Lynn Avery.
Speaking with the River Valley Sun as she helped finalize last-minute preparations before the arrival of the event's guests, Taylor explained the special evening and book reflect on the more than a century since Rev. G. D. Ireland, the Scottish minister of the Presbyterian Church in Woodstock, first introduced golf to the community in 1899.
She explained that curling followed later, establishing two lanes in a Lower Main Street Warehouse in 1937.
The two sports eventually combined under a single roof at the current club on St. Andrews Street.
While never a club member, nor an avid practitioner of either sport, Taylor recalled growing up on St. James Street next to the fantastic golf course in the centre of town.
She said the course utilized farmland owned by Woodstock's famous Connell family.
On the other hand, Kaye is a long-time club member, beginning as a 12-year-old.
She said her firsthand experience and book research identified a continuing pattern over the years of the club — the constant growth and decline of membership and enthusiasm for both sports and the club.
But, the growth was always more robust than the decline, Kaye said, which she credited to the dedication of volunteers.
Avery noted one of the club's current strengths is the growing interest of area youth in the sports.
Kaye recalled the club began youth curling in the mid to late 60s, with the former Southern Carleton High School and Woodstock High School forming teams to curl out of the club.
"The people who are active remain active," she said.
While current membership doesn't reach the heyday of the 70s and 80s, Kaye said it's healthy, and members work hard to maintain and improve the club.
She explained the club's executive did a great job over the years, but success is a result of the efforts of members and the greater community.
"It's like the old saying, it takes a village," Kaye said. "It takes many people doing many things."
Saturday evening's Celebrating the Legacy Dinner and Auction began with a reception followed by a full-course dinner and auction.
Prominent and popular former Justice Les Jackson served as the evening's master of ceremonies, while Bob Fowlie took on the role of the event's auctioneer.
Guests included members and supporters from across the Upper St. John River Valley. One guest took a flight from Toronto specifically to attend the celebration.
Mackenzie Taylor, daughter of Karen Taylor's brother Art, said that despite a busy schedule, she knew immediately she wanted to attend when her aunt told her about the event.
While not highly active in the sports, Mackenzie, a Woodstock High School graduate, who spent the last five years in Toronto, knew the club's historical and current importance to the community.
Karen Taylor said the club's history showcases significant social, cultural and sporting achievements. She noted numerous golfers and curlers achieved provincial and national accolades, including New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame golfer Lou Beatty.
Among the curlers, Mary Jane and Megan McGuire represented New Brunswick as provincial champs at the National Junior Women's Curling Championships for three consecutive years, 2006-2008.
Several Woodstock Golf and Curling Club athletes served the club and community on the provincial and national stage.
Taylor and Kaye said their book is currently available for purchase at the club, adding they may offer broader distribution in the future