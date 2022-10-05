PORT BICKERTON – When the power did come back, some of the 40 or 50 who had gathered for a potluck supper at the Seashore Community Centre in Port Bickerton actually seemed disappointed. “People kind of had dumb looks on their faces,” laughs Don Dodge, president the local lighthouse association. “We’d all had a hell of a great time.”
So it was last Tuesday, on the second night of community dinners coordinated by Seashore Volunteer Fire Department Secretary Doug Acker and Fire Chief Gary Mansfield, when residents here had almost forgotten about the previous four days of cold and dark and greeted each other — and each other’s homemade fare — with a gentle roar of conviviality.
“Like so many other small communities around here, there’ve been people who’ve moved in since COVID,” Dodge says. “So, this was a real nice get-together where everybody was introducing themselves to the new neighbours, and people from away were meeting other people from away. It was a great turnout … Food galore.”
That included fish chowder and goulash, caesar salad and lasagna. “Gosh, we had everything,” says Acker. “It was a little bit of everything that everybody had decided to cook. Anybody who had the ability do something, did something. If they didn’t have power, they just made a cold salad.”
Acker says the idea of staging a community potluck in the aftermath of Fiona came naturally. “It’s always been a consideration here. We’d thought about it before other storms, but the power [had always] come back relatively quickly. The damages never seemed to be so bad the last times as they did this time in our outlying areas. We kind of prepared for the worst. So, it was basically a few phone calls and a couple of social media posts and we loaded her up and away we went.”
Fortunately, storm damage in Port Bickerton, itself, was not especially severe. Dodge says the historic lighthouse and surrounding property, for example, suffered only minor harm. “We feel blessed, I’ll tell you. We were very fortunate with the wind direction. There was no impact to the road getting down [to the lighthouse]. All those areas that’s we’ve invested in are completely intact. Even though they forecasted a potential tide surge along the Eastern Shore, we never got it here. The only issue is that there are quite a few trees down over the trails. But that’s something to do this winter.”
Like just about everywhere else in eastern Nova Scotia, however, power outages here were widespread and prolonged. Again, Dodge says, Acker and Mansfield jumped to action. “Seashore [Volunteer Fire Department] has a spare generator and they took it to anyone who asked and plugged it in. They’d just go house to house just to get freezers and that back up … They are just real assets to the community.”
Still, Acker says, “You just got to sort of think of who’s in your community and who might need help. You do a quick little check in with them or ask their neighbour if they’ve heard from them or seen them. It just that we do with our first-responder thing; you just check on people and adjust the needs as you go.”
Even if those needs include a potluck supper … or two.
“The first night [Monday], we had around 20 people,” Acker says. “We were thinking that if this was going to go on any longer, we might have some live entertainment … possibly see if we could find somebody local who would sing a couple songs with a guitar … play some cards, or whatever, for a few hours.”
Then, that second night at 6 pm, the power came back. Dodge laughs: “That’s when Doug stood up and said, ‘I guess we’re not doing this tomorrow.’”
In a later Facebook post, Acker said, “It’s a happy-sad ending: As the majority finished up eating, we were blessed to have the power lines recharged, thus taking away the simple opportunity to get together.”
Says Dodge: “When you think about it, this is a story about community that just keeps repeating itself in the Maritimes. What you find here in Port Bickerton you‘ll find everywhere.”