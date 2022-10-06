EARLTON - Over 100 people turned out for the grand opening of the Coeur du Village in Earlton September 24.
The building has been a labour of love for the largely francophone community, and Saturday was a day for celebration and congratulations.
The fully accessible building, formerly the Grocery King, will offer many amenities to the community and the surrounding region, with an artisan shop, two halls, a large modern meeting room, a well equipped kitchen, accessible washrooms, office space for the Earlton Lions Club and for the Fondation Communautaire du Temiskaming, and a weaving room for a local weaving group.
The project was undertaken by three non-profit groups including the Fondation Communautaire du Temiskaming, the Earlton Golden Age Club, and the Earlton Lions Club.
Frank Gauthier has been the lead person on the project but has been strongly supported by Michel Leveille, who Gauthier said has worked as hard on it, if not harder, than himself. In total over 6,000 volunteer hours have been invested in the project. The building has been assessed at $1.5 million.
Coeur du Village means Heart of the Village, and Gauthier said the name Coeur du Village will be “a tongue twister for the English speaking people because you will be hearing lots from us from now on.”
He said the project was a dream that became a reality, and has left people with “a sense of satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment.”
Along with the three founding groups, he thanked the local population, regional businesses and FedNor for their support in getting the renovations done. FedNor donated over $300,000 for the project.
“Countless hours have been spent on the internet selling the contents of the old grocery store,” said Gauthier.
Effort was made to buy locally as much as possible, he continued. People were also helping by doing numerous tasks including mixing cement by hand, raising walls, hanging drywall, painting and laying flooring. Gauthier said the building shows the dedication that went into it “and in the end it was all worth it.”