The Markville Mall site is set to undergo a massive transformation with new towering development.
In the heart of Markham, a new development is taking shape that is set to change the face of the city.
The iconic Markville Mall, a landmark of the area for decades, will soon be surrounded by tall buildings that will add a new dimension to the city's skyline.
The project will be located on the northwest corner of Highway 7 and McCowan Road, just south of Bullock Drive in Markham's bustling Markville neighbourhood.
This ambitious project promises to revolutionize how we live, work, and play in Markham.
This proposed development is set to offer an array of options, ranging from upscale high-rise condominiums to cutting-edge office buildings, catering to the diverse needs of everyone.
The future of Markville is taking shape with a proposed master-planned mixed-use redevelopment by two major players in the development industry, Cadillac Fairview and Ontrea Inc.
The ambitious project aims to transform the area into a vibrant, modern community with a mix of residential, commercial and retail spaces. With such major players involved, the Markville redevelopment will surely be a game-changer for the community and the wider region.
As a significant hub for the community, the shopping centre's future development is also outlined in the Markville Secondary Plan, an important document that sets out the vision and policies for the growth and evolution of the Markville area in Markham.
The Secondary Plan provides a framework for the growth and development of the site, addressing issues such as land use, transportation, infrastructure, and community services. The plan seeks to balance the needs of different stakeholders, such as residents, businesses, and the environment, and promote sustainable and livable communities. Its implementation can significantly impact the area's social, economic, and environmental well-being and residents.
The Markville Secondary Plan covers an area of approximately 214 hectares (529 acres) and includes the Markville Mall and surrounding commercial and residential areas. The plan proposes several changes and improvements, including:
The Markville Secondary Plan is still in the planning stages and has yet to be finalized or approved by the City of Markham. The plan will undergo further consultation and review before being adopted by the city. Once adopted, the plan will guide the development of the Markville area for many years to come.
However, there could be several potential drawbacks to building condos at McCowan and Hwy 7 in Markham as described in the Markville Secondary Plan. These may include:
These are just a few potential drawbacks to building condos at McCowan and Hwy 7 in Markham. Considering these and other factors carefully before moving forward with any development plans would be necessary.
The secondary planning process includes multiple opportunities for stakeholders and community members to provide input. Information about upcoming events will be posted on YourVoiceMarkham.ca and social media. The final development concepts and reports will be delivered by the third quarter of 2023.