Who will sit on the committee tasked with overseeing the development of Gabriola’s parks and trails master plan is shaping up.
The Regional District of Nanaimo electoral area services committee approved the terms of reference for the Electoral Area B parks and trails master plan advisory committee at their April 6 meeting, and will now head to the board of directors for approval.
“With the list of participants on the advisory committee we’ll get a good cross-section, plus there will be public engagement,” Area B Director Vanessa Craig said.
Along with Craig, the eight-member committee will have one representative from Snuneymuxw First Nation, appointed by the nation’s chief and council; two each from the Area B parks and open spaces advisory committee and Gabriola Recreation Society board and one from the Gabriola Land and Trails Trust, all to be appointed by the RDN board; and one trustee from the Gabriola Island Local Trust Committee.
The committee will meet between four and six times over the course of 14 months or until the committee has provided its final recommendation regarding the master plan. The plan itself will be managed by a consultant.
The 10-year plan will provide direction for managing and developing parks and recreation facilities, programs, infrastructure, resources and investment and be the guiding document for the Gabriola Recreation Society, Area B parks and open spaces advisory committee, RDN board and recreation and parks staff.
Currently $100,000, split between the Area B community parks and Gabriola Island recreation services budgets, is allocated to the development of the plan. Area B’s master plan will be the first of the electoral areas to get underway. The 2022 region-wide parks and trails strategy recommends that each electoral area have its own plan.