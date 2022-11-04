LISTOWEL – The Listowel Kin Station was the place to be this past weekend.
There were two events held for the community by the Kin Family of Listowel. On Saturday afternoon, the Listowel Kinettes hosted a Kids Halloween Dance. Playful music and spooky inflatables set the stage for kids to party the afternoon away on Oct. 29.
There were treats available, such as popcorn and candy for attendees as well. It was an amazing turnout, with lots of parents and countless children attending in a wide array of costumes, dancing and playing all afternoon.
That same evening, the Kinsmen hosted the Kinsmen Halloween Bash, with live music from local band, The Hearsay. Many attended in costume to enjoy the band and have a fun night out with friends. Attendees rocked out to old school tunes and sang along to the classics.
The Oct. 29 Kin Station events allowed people of all ages to let loose and enjoy a fun day of getting in the Halloween spirit.