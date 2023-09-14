If you have noticed an increase in vessels in Lake Superior, you are not alone.
In its latest update, the Port of Thunder Bay confirmed that total vessel traffic jumped by 50 vessels as of Aug. 31 year-over-year.
Chris Heikkinen, the director of business development and terminal operations, feels there could be a number of factors for the higher numbers.
“We find that especially with potash, when there are issues in other supply chains, [you tend to see] more volumes coming through Thunder Bay and the Seaway system,” Heikkinen noted. “[My guess is that] there are water level issues in the Panama Canal, which are forcing them to implement draft restrictions. Another key factor is that ocean freight rates have reduced to pre pandemic level levels for the first time. So that's making the ocean freight more attractive for the shippers.”
Heikkinen mentioned that there is typically an increase in vessel traffic in the late summer and early fall as the grain harvest rolls in.
“We have had at any given time upwards of 15 vessels in the harbour, either at anchor or be for loading and discharge operations. Most of the anchored vessels are salty, which [means] the ocean about freighters and those vessels are taking on potash and grain for direct shipping overseas.”
He added that the month of August was notable for having more salty traffic than laker traffic.
Salty traffic refers to visiting ocean-going vessels while the largest lakers are confined to the upper lakes because they are too big to use the Seaway locks.
Larger salties cannot travel farther inland than Montreal.
The Port of Thunder Bay reported a busy summer season with strong shipments of grain, potash, and general cargo.