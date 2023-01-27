BROCKTON – Bruce County Warden and Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody is among Ontario’s municipal leaders attending the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference in Toronto.
He has a busy few days of meetings with provincial officials on several matters of concern to Brockton, as well as supporting other Bruce County mayors with their delegations.
“My first meeting was Sunday with the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus. They’re a very organized group,” Peabody said. “We met with several cabinet ministers on attainable housing and broadband – Brockton is in good shape with broadband but some areas are still underserved. We also advocated for more support for rural Ontario for mental health and addictions.”
Peabody added, “One issue that is of increasing concern in Brockton, where we have a lot in common with municipalities on the north shore of Lake Erie, is temporary foreign workers.”
He’s pushing to make it easier for them to get permanent resident status and Canadian citizenship, and noted Agriculture Minister Lisa Thompson is in support.
“She’d prefer them to be called international agricultural workers, which is more reflective of their important role in agriculture,” said Peabody.
“It was a good delegation to start the conference… there were quite a few cabinet ministers.”
The wardens also met with the opposition parties, “so they know about rural Ontario,” he added.
On Monday, Peabody met with Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Associate Minister Michael Tibollo, on mental health and addictions.
“I’m advocating for permanent funding for the Mobile Mental Health and Addictions Response Team,” he said.
This is an initiative that partners an Ontario Provincial Police officer with a mental health nurse, to respond to calls involving mental health and addictions. “in cities that have permanent funding for their mobile response team, it works quite well,” Peabody said.
He noted that Tibollo was quite interested and engaged in the issue.
“They’re interested,” he said. “It was a good meeting, very positive.”
As a side note, Peabody said the provincial officials asked about the hospice situation.
“It was a welcome surprise,” he said. “I told them that fundraising for the group is very strong and a business plan is imminent.”
Peabody said they told him they support hospices and are quite interested.
Peabody is also meeting with Solicitor General Michael Kerzner about the ongoing issue of court security and prisoner transportation costs.
Another issue he plans to raise involves Brockton’s fire department.
“The increased cost and time for training volunteer firefighters is a major problem for rural Ontario,” Peabody said. “Rural Ontario can’t afford full-time fire services.”
In addition, Peabody said he and Bruce County CAO Derrick Thomson are working to support member municipalities with their issues.
As a final note, Peabody commented that one announcement “everyone had hoped for” about some sort of funding to replace the development charges for affordable housing, lost when Bill 23 came into effect. That announcement didn’t happen.
Peabody said the province is still depending on building more homes to solve the lack of affordable housing. Brockton does not collect development charges; most municipalities in Grey County do.
What did happen was a comment by Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, that “he was going to do a random audit (of municipalities) to see if they’re collecting (development charges) for the right things.”
“There was nothing on housing,” said Peabody, “but I’m still hopeful.”