Eganville – In what has been a long process, it appears cannabis production may be occurring soon in the highest populated community in Ontario as a conditional site approval has been passed and a Community Information Session is being held this week.
This public information session is an opportunity for residents of Foymount to hear final details of “the proposed use and site development, including proposed building façade improvements.”
This will be held on Thursday night via ZOOM. This is not a public meeting for planning purposes like many residents are used to but a Community Information Session. While it is not being hosted by Bonnechere Valley, township staff is opening up the council chambers at the township office on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the meeting. The township website has information about the ZOOM login information as well.
“It is not a public meeting held by the township,” CAO Annette Gilchrist stressed. “The only reason it is in council chambers is I will be there watching by ZOOM and for anyone who doesn’t have great internet or is not comfortable with ZOOM, they can join me there.”
People who are at the township office will be able to ask questions through ZOOM just like anyone else and she said she would be glad to facilitate and help that. Representatives from Delcan will not be in the council chambers, she noted.
“However, the mayor is moderating the meeting,” she said.
At this point it is not known if Mayor Jennifer Murphy will be in the chambers or moderating from another location, but she will be moderating to ensure people are able to express their concerns or ask questions.
“If people have concerns, hopefully they can be addressed this way,” Mrs. Gilchrist said.
Having the public information session is not something Delcan was mandated to do, since a public meeting has already been held, but this is something the township asked them to do, she clarified.
As far as the site plan is concerned, it has been conditionally approved and it still needs the final approval from BV.
“This will be coming back to council for the site plan approval,” Mrs. Gilchrist said.
There hasn’t been a lot of public information about what was happening with the proposed cannabis production facility in the last year, but it appears much work has been happening behind the scenes to ensure all the township requirements were met.
In the fall of 2021, BV council approved a zoning amendment to allow a cannabis production facility at the old, abandoned Blackwater Factory in Foymount but with the caveat there would be a hold on the property until a site plan was in place which would address concerns about water, odour, traffic and other issues raised by neighbours in the hamlet.
The condition site plan approval was passed by the county in December with various stipulations including fire route signage and the filling of an odour control specifications complaint process. The site plan also has clauses for the owner – Declan or Patrick Delaney -- to enter into a separate agreement with the municipality regarding water supply and wastewater disposal. This includes noting the purpose for which well water on site is to be used other than cannabis production and the information about the supply of water for cannabis production and the disposal of wastewater from the facility.
It’s been a long haul for Delcan. In the fall of 2019, the managing partners, Mr. Delaney and Mark Drouin, came to council with their hopes to turn an abandoned building into a marijuana production facility. Since then, they have not only had to meet requirements set in place by the County of Renfrew but also deal with criticism and concerns by neighbours in Foymount.
In 2021, when the COVID pandemic was in full swing, a town hall meeting was held virtually to allow residents to express their opinions about the proposal and to have their questions answered. At that time while there were some concerns about the proximity of the playground, water contamination, odour and traffic, other area residents were just plain excited about jobs and new opportunities in the abandoned industrial park. That was the fall of 2021 and the approval process is still not complete.
To begin operations, Delcan needed to rezone the 1.52-hectare property which already has an 1,858 square metre building which they will use to grow marijuana indoors in a 5,000 square foot growing area. Other parts of the budling will be used for processing, packaging and product distribution.
The extra conditions of a site plan was something council approved to deal with the concerns raised by residents of Foymount, which included noise, odour, water contamination and traffic.
The property in question is part of the former air force station and later Blackwater Factory.
One slightly disappointing issue for the council is although there had been talk of Delcan purchasing municipal water for the operation and the cannabis plants, this is no longer the case. At one point, Delcan committed to purchasing Eganville water for the operation at about 350,000 litres a month.
Although this site is only being approved with the site plan in place, the Cannabis Act is already tightly regulated and there are requirements there including monitoring, regulation and record-keeping on issues like odour control measures.
The meeting is Thursday night, March 23 at 6 p.m.