The Northwestern Health Unit says parents and caregivers for children between the ages of five and 11 will need to wait until the new year for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
The health unit said they do not yet have any stock the bivalent vaccine for kids.
The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday an appointment for a booster shot would be available to book as early as Dec. 21.
“COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect Ontarians from COVID-19 and its variants," Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.
“Vaccines are safe, they improve your immune response and reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and post-infection symptoms.”
The province said a COVID-19 bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 virus and provides better protection against the other variants.
According to the Ministry of Health, flu shots can also be safely given at the same time.
Health Canada approved the usage of the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for five to 11 year olds on Dec. 9.
The Northwestern Health Unit said those interested in getting this vaccine can call their local health unit office to set up an appointment for the new year.