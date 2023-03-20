A new fleet of fire trucks is coming to Lincoln and Grimsby, along with more in-vehicle technology.
This fall, the Niagara West Fire and Emergency Services is replacing a 34-year-old fire truck in Lincoln, which was refurbished in 2007. The old truck will be auctioned, and proceeds will be returned to the infrastructure reserve.
With expected delivery in October, Lincoln's new fleet will be funded through the infrastructure reserve and should cost $891,126 — plus HST.
In September, Grimsby is also receiving an upgrade — a 22-year-old, 75-foot aerial ladder truck will be replaced with a 100-foot aerial platform truck. The old vehicle will be auctioned with proceeds returned to the fire vehicle equipment replacement reserve.
Another improvement inside Grimsby’s truck, an in-vehicle tablet, will be installed in each fire vehicle to provide data connectivity.
The new addition will provide real-time incident information from the dispatch, mapping, pre-planning information, dangerous goods online information and on-scene access to operational files and documents.
Lincoln’s fire trucks already have in-vehicle tablets, but the devices will be upgraded this year.
The new technology is funded by the provincial modernization grant, which offers improvement for small and rural communities across Ontario to help them deliver modern and efficient services.
The upgrades were announced at the Joint Fire Services Advisory Committee meeting on March 9.