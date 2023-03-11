Rosthern is playing host to high school Senior Boys Provincial Curling this coming weekend March 10th & 11th. They hosted Regionals this past weekend, March 3rd & 4th with action beginning Friday March 3rd at 12:00 PM as Rosthern took on North Battleford Comp. There were five teams competing for the provincial berth altogether, with the other three teams coming from Maidstone, Unity and Lloydminster Comp. The top team advancing from the Regional qualifier to Provincials was the hometown favourites. The Rosthern Senior Boys didn’t need the bye they earned as the hosting team to get into the Provincials bonspiel next weekend, winning the Regional Playdowns with a 3-0 record.
The regional playoffs began with a win for Rosthern over the North Battleford crew. The 3:00 draw saw Maidstone come up against Unity and Rosthern take on Lloydminster Comprehensive. The Rosthern team came out strong in all their games with dominating scores against all comers. Lloydminster Comp finished in second place with a record of 2-1, and Maidstone taking home bronze with a 1-2 record. Unity Composite also had a 1-2 record, but their two losses came about at the hands of Lloydminster and Maidstone, putting them out of contention for medals.
The Provincial Championships include both the winning team and the runner-up of each region which are then divided into Pool A and B. Pool A will include the regional winners of Region A-South Central and Region B-South East along with the runners-up of Region C-Horizon Central and Region D-Central Valley. Pool B includes the regional winners of Region C-Horizon Central and Region D-Valley Central along with runners-up of Region A-South Central and Region B-South East.
Representing Region A are Outlook and Swift Current. Region B are represented by Weyburn and Yorkton. Representing Region C are the teams from Wynyard and Saskatoon Holy Cross, and playing in their home rink and representing Region D is Rosthern along with Lloydminster. The action starts Friday March 10th, but the draw has not yet been released. These could be some of the up-and-coming provincial men’s curlers and with the Tim Horton’s Brier playing it will be a good curling weekend.